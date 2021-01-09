Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 04:20
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2460 Down 28
Mar 2543 2564 2500 2516 Down 31
May 2484 2502 2445 2460 Down 28
Jul 2476 2493 2444 2456 Down 25
Sep 2468 2481 2440 2451 Down 22
Dec 2461 2478 2440 2447 Down 19
Mar 2465 2468 2436 2439 Down 17
May 2431 2435 2431 2435 Down 16
Jul 2433 Down 16
Sep 2436 Down 16
Dec 2436 Down 16

Updated : 2021-01-09 05:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan