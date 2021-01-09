BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2460 Down 28 Mar 2543 2564 2500 2516 Down 31 May 2484 2502 2445 2460 Down 28 Jul 2476 2493 2444 2456 Down 25 Sep 2468 2481 2440 2451 Down 22 Dec 2461 2478 2440 2447 Down 19 Mar 2465 2468 2436 2439 Down 17 May 2431 2435 2431 2435 Down 16 Jul 2433 Down 16 Sep 2436 Down 16 Dec 2436 Down 16