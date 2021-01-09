BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2460
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2543
|2564
|2500
|2516
|Down
|31
|May
|2484
|2502
|2445
|2460
|Down
|28
|Jul
|2476
|2493
|2444
|2456
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2468
|2481
|2440
|2451
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2461
|2478
|2440
|2447
|Down
|19
|Mar
|2465
|2468
|2436
|2439
|Down
|17
|May
|2431
|2435
|2431
|2435
|Down
|16
|Jul
|2433
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2436
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2436
|Down
|16