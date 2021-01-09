Alexa
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 04:19
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 371.65 372.00 364.00 367.35 Down 2.20
Feb 370.40 373.15 363.75 367.35 Down 2.25
Mar 370.60 373.40 362.90 367.35 Down 2.25
Apr 371.65 372.75 367.80 367.80 Down 2.30
May 371.05 373.95 363.70 368.00 Down 2.30
Jun 369.80 370.85 367.05 368.30 Down 2.25
Jul 373.15 373.55 364.00 368.30 Down 2.25
Aug 364.65 368.35 364.65 368.35 Down 2.20
Sep 373.45 373.45 364.85 368.35 Down 2.10
Oct 368.55 Down 2.05
Nov 370.55 370.55 368.30 368.30 Down 2.00
Dec 373.35 373.35 364.60 368.05 Down 1.95
Jan 367.95 Down 1.95
Feb 367.85 Down 1.90
Mar 372.05 372.05 366.80 367.45 Down 1.90
Apr 367.55 Down 1.90
May 367.40 Down 1.90
Jun 367.65 Down 1.90
Jul 367.25 Down 1.90
Aug 367.35 Down 1.90
Sep 367.05 Down 1.90
Oct 367.30 Down 1.90
Nov 367.55 Down 1.90
Dec 367.20 Down 1.90
Mar 367.15 Down 1.90
May 367.50 Down 1.90
Jul 368.00 Down 1.90
Sep 368.25 Down 1.90
Dec 368.70 Down 1.90
Mar 368.10 Down 1.90
May 368.05 Down 1.90
Jul 368.10 Down 1.90
Sep 368.15 Down 1.90
Dec 368.70 Down 1.90
Mar 368.75 Down 1.90
May 368.80 Down 1.90
Jul 368.85 Down 1.90
Sep 368.90 Down 1.90
Dec 369.30 Down 1.90
Mar 369.05 Down 1.90

Updated : 2021-01-09 05:43 GMT+08:00

