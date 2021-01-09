New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|371.65
|372.00
|364.00
|367.35 Down 2.20
|Feb
|370.40
|373.15
|363.75
|367.35 Down 2.25
|Mar
|370.60
|373.40
|362.90
|367.35 Down 2.25
|Apr
|371.65
|372.75
|367.80
|367.80 Down 2.30
|May
|371.05
|373.95
|363.70
|368.00 Down 2.30
|Jun
|369.80
|370.85
|367.05
|368.30 Down 2.25
|Jul
|373.15
|373.55
|364.00
|368.30 Down 2.25
|Aug
|364.65
|368.35
|364.65
|368.35 Down 2.20
|Sep
|373.45
|373.45
|364.85
|368.35 Down 2.10
|Oct
|368.55 Down 2.05
|Nov
|370.55
|370.55
|368.30
|368.30 Down 2.00
|Dec
|373.35
|373.35
|364.60
|368.05 Down 1.95
|Jan
|367.95 Down 1.95
|Feb
|367.85 Down 1.90
|Mar
|372.05
|372.05
|366.80
|367.45 Down 1.90
|Apr
|367.55 Down 1.90
|May
|367.40 Down 1.90
|Jun
|367.65 Down 1.90
|Jul
|367.25 Down 1.90
|Aug
|367.35 Down 1.90
|Sep
|367.05 Down 1.90
|Oct
|367.30 Down 1.90
|Nov
|367.55 Down 1.90
|Dec
|367.20 Down 1.90
|Mar
|367.15 Down 1.90
|May
|367.50 Down 1.90
|Jul
|368.00 Down 1.90
|Sep
|368.25 Down 1.90
|Dec
|368.70 Down 1.90
|Mar
|368.10 Down 1.90
|May
|368.05 Down 1.90
|Jul
|368.10 Down 1.90
|Sep
|368.15 Down 1.90
|Dec
|368.70 Down 1.90
|Mar
|368.75 Down 1.90
|May
|368.80 Down 1.90
|Jul
|368.85 Down 1.90
|Sep
|368.90 Down 1.90
|Dec
|369.30 Down 1.90
|Mar
|369.05 Down 1.90