By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 04:20
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 123.70 Up 2.60
Mar 125.75 Up 2.65
Mar 120.30 124.05 119.20 123.70 Up 2.60
May 122.25 126.05 121.25 125.75 Up 2.65
Jul 123.95 127.75 123.10 127.60 Up 2.65
Sep 126.00 129.50 124.75 129.35 Up 2.75
Dec 127.75 131.45 126.75 131.35 Up 2.85
Mar 129.15 133.15 128.75 133.15 Up 2.90
May 129.95 133.95 129.55 133.95 Up 2.90
Jul 130.65 134.70 130.65 134.70 Up 2.90
Sep 131.30 135.40 131.30 135.40 Up 2.95
Dec 135.75 136.30 135.75 136.30 Up 2.95
Mar 137.25 Up 2.95
May 137.95 Up 2.95
Jul 138.65 Up 2.95
Sep 139.15 Up 2.95
Dec 139.30 Up 2.95

Updated : 2021-01-09 05:43 GMT+08:00

