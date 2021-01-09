New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|123.70
|Up
|2.60
|Mar
|125.75
|Up
|2.65
|Mar
|120.30
|124.05
|119.20
|123.70
|Up
|2.60
|May
|122.25
|126.05
|121.25
|125.75
|Up
|2.65
|Jul
|123.95
|127.75
|123.10
|127.60
|Up
|2.65
|Sep
|126.00
|129.50
|124.75
|129.35
|Up
|2.75
|Dec
|127.75
|131.45
|126.75
|131.35
|Up
|2.85
|Mar
|129.15
|133.15
|128.75
|133.15
|Up
|2.90
|May
|129.95
|133.95
|129.55
|133.95
|Up
|2.90
|Jul
|130.65
|134.70
|130.65
|134.70
|Up
|2.90
|Sep
|131.30
|135.40
|131.30
|135.40
|Up
|2.95
|Dec
|135.75
|136.30
|135.75
|136.30
|Up
|2.95
|Mar
|137.25
|Up
|2.95
|May
|137.95
|Up
|2.95
|Jul
|138.65
|Up
|2.95
|Sep
|139.15
|Up
|2.95
|Dec
|139.30
|Up
|2.95