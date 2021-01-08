Taiwan needs to double down on diplomacy

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – Think-tanks are 10-a-penny these days. If you can back up one side of an argument with a think-tank policy paper, it won't take too long to find another that takes the contrary view.

But this doesn’t mean they don’t play a valuable role in policy development and public discourse on key political issues. This is also true in the area of national security and international relations.

This is why the end of year report by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) is of interest. Its suggestion the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hostile approach to democratic Taiwan is likely to continue into 2021 was not exactly a ground-breaking piece of analysis, but the research and data it has used to back up this assertion undoubtedly lends authority to the assertion.

The question is not so much whether the hostility from Beijing towards its free and democratic neighbor will continue in 2021 so much as what form this hostility is likely to take.

The gray-zone tactics that have seen numerous incursions into Taiwanese airspace and waters by the Chinese military are likely to continue and be stepped up. This will see greater pressure being placed on Taiwan’s military personnel and resources.

INDSR also talks about the likely increase in cognitive warfare – a tactic already used extensively by the CCP. It involves deploying the so-called "50 cent army" of online trolls to infiltrate online discourse, spread CCP propaganda and sow the seeds of discontent among those Taiwanese gullible enough to believe their lies and fake news stories.

Paper tiger

Alongside this, we can expect an increase in the CCP’s hostile diplomatic offensives, with the regime going out of its way to prevent Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations. It will threaten those countries who dare to engage with Taiwan on trade or political matters, and possibly even attempt to buy-off more of Taiwan’s existing diplomatic allies.

All of these hostile tactics are possible, many are likely, so how should Taiwan respond to such naked hostility and provocation?

The answer is to continue on broadly the same course that Taiwan is currently on; the path of a responsible member of the international community dealing with a hostile authoritarian superpower on its doorstep.

Taiwan needs to be louder about the fact that it is open to dialogue with Beijing and it is the CCP that is refusing to engage with it. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) recently offered the olive branch of talks and such offers must continue while sticking firmly to the red lines than any debate over Taiwan's sovereignty must include.

Offering talks with Beijing, however, is not enough. Taiwan also needs to ensure the whole world sees that it is making these offers and recognizes that it is Beijing that is refusing talks and ramping up hostilities, not Taiwan.

At the same time, pursuing closer engagement with the world’s major democratic allies remains vital. That means working toward closer trading and diplomatic ties with the U.S., E.U., U.K., Australia, India, and other like minded countries.

Anniversary present

Little victories like increased investment and support for closer bilateral relations will be important but securing membership of a trading group that doesn’t include China would be ideal. The CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) looks to be the stand-out candidate.

Taiwan doesn’t need to go out of its way to try and smear the CCP. It is more than capable of doing that for itself through actions like its genocide of Uyghur Muslims, the annexation of Hong Kong, and continued cover-up of the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

This doesn’t mean Taiwan should be standing idly by as the world learns the truth about the Chinese regime. Few countries are better placed to offer an informed assessment of the CCP and Taiwan’s diplomatic representatives around the world should stand ready to provide as much information as they can.

This engagement will drive closer support and understanding of Taiwan’s situation vis-a-vis the CCP. It will boost both Taiwan’s sovereignty and international support to counter the CCP’s growing hostility.

2021 is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP. This is dangerous for Taiwan as it is likely the increasingly beleaguered Xi Jinping (習近平) will want to mark the event with a statement achievement.

Annexing Taiwan would be Xi's dream anniversary gift and while the likelihood of him delivering that this year is extremely slim, Taiwan has to be sure of international support to counter the possibility of an escalation of hostilities.