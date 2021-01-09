Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 03:26
Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Track owner 1/ST Racing said Friday that after extensive testing, the COVID-19 outbreak at the San Francisco Bay area track has decreased to levels that allow for live racing.

Owners won’t be allowed to attend training or racing sessions as the winter meet begins, the track said.

Initially, the track was closed for a week in November to address the issue and then the closure was extended through December.

Golden Gate Fields' stable area houses 1,300 horses.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-09 05:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan