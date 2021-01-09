Alexa
2020 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/09 01:23
FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football gam...
FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL foot...
FILE - Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs back a kickoff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of an NFL football g...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., in this Sun...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jagua...
FILE - Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20), top, stops a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during an NF...

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS=

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE=

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back —Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Vacant

Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

