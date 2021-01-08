Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Congo releases man convicted of role in Kabila assassination

By JEAN YVES KAMALE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/08 23:50
Congo releases man convicted of role in Kabila assassination

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities on Friday released Eddy Kapend, a man once sentenced to death for his role in the assassination of President Laurent Kabila nearly two decades ago.

Kapend left the central prison of Makala after a ceremony presided over by Justice Minister Bernard Takaishe Ngumbi.

The development comes just days after a presidential pardon was granted to all Congolese prisoners who had been sentenced to 20 years or more on political charges. Eleven of Kapend's co-defendants died in prison before the pardon was granted by President Felix Tshisekedi.

Kabila was assassinated in the presidential palace in the capital, Kinshasa, on Jan. 16, 2001 by one of his bodyguards, who was killed minutes later by security forces. Kapend, Kabila’s cousin and aide-de-camp, was the accused ringleader in the assassination.

Two years later, a Kinshasa court sentenced 26 people to death in connection with the killing. Some 64 others were sentenced to terms ranging from six months to life.

Laurent Kabila's son Joseph took over after his father's assassination and served as president from 2001-2019.

Updated : 2021-01-09 01:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy