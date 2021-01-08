ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 11 8 3 0 0 16 50 28 South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15 Orlando 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 28 Greenville 8 3 3 1 1 8 22 28 Jacksonville 9 2 6 1 0 5 17 33

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20 Wheeling 8 2 3 3 0 7 23 28

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 9 6 3 0 0 12 33 24 Wichita 6 4 1 1 0 9 25 18 Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16 Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22 Kansas City 6 1 3 1 1 4 18 24 Rapid City 8 2 6 0 0 4 23 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled