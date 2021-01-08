ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|50
|28
|South Carolina
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|18
|15
|Orlando
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|27
|28
|Greenville
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|22
|28
|Jacksonville
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|17
|33
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|20
|Wheeling
|8
|2
|3
|3
|0
|7
|23
|28
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|33
|24
|Wichita
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|25
|18
|Utah
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|16
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|13
|22
|Kansas City
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|18
|24
|Rapid City
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|23
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled