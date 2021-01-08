Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 22:07
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14
Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Macon 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 7
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Friday's Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-01-08 23:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan