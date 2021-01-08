SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|14
|Huntsville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Macon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled