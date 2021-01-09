Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'

By  Central News Agency
2021/01/09 12:00
Wu Hsing-kuo (left) and Wei Hai-min. (CNA photo)

Wu Hsing-kuo (left) and Wei Hai-min. (CNA photo)

Two of the top Peking opera actors in Taiwan, Wu Hsing-kuo (吳興國) and Wei Hai-min (魏海敏), are set to perform their 1994 adaptation of the Greek tragedy "Medea" in Taipei from Friday, according to the Contemporary Legend Theatre.

Wu, a co-founder of the group, who directed and plays the role of Jason in the play, said during a press conference on Thursday that he and his fellow Peking opera actors were experimenting in the hope of creating something new beyond Peking opera.

Wu's wife, choreographer Lin Hsiu-wei (林秀偉), meanwhile, pointed out the dance elements she created for the play while highlighting the involvement of top talent such as Oscar-winning Timmy Yip (葉錦添), who designed the costumes that have been well-kept and will be used in the restaged production.

Lin described the production, the story of which is set in China over 2,000 years ago, as a mix of East and West.
Wei, who plays the title role, said that for her, the play is energy consuming and thought-provoking, as it requires a better understanding of oneself.

"We were all still young when we first put on the playback then, and we didn't think about it that much. Now in the 21st century, it can still enlighten people," she said.

The one-act play, in Mandarin Chinese with both Chinese and English subtitles, is scheduled to be staged at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall through Sunday, before two performances at the National Taichung Theater on Jan. 23 and 24, with another two performances to be staged at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Feb. 27 and 28, according to the group.

Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
Actors of Greek tragedy "Medea" pose for a photo. (CNA photo)
Peking opera
actor
Contemporary Legend Theatre
Theatre
performing arts
Oscar
Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall
National Taichung Theater
National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel film for Taiwanese city receives more than 1 million views
Travel film for Taiwanese city receives more than 1 million views
2021/01/05 20:46
Taipei Performing Arts Center set to shape world in 2021
Taipei Performing Arts Center set to shape world in 2021
2021/01/02 17:29
Brand new Taipei Performing Arts Center picked to shine in 2021
Brand new Taipei Performing Arts Center picked to shine in 2021
2021/01/01 18:02
Hong Kong actor considers offering acting classes in Taiwan
Hong Kong actor considers offering acting classes in Taiwan
2020/12/23 15:27
Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches voice acting project for Taiwan
Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches voice acting project for Taiwan
2020/12/22 17:35

Updated : 2021-01-09 13:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan