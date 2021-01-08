Alexa
Villa-Liverpool cup game to go ahead despite virus outbreak

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 18:54
FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 file photo shows a general view of a social distancing message on display outside the Villa Park stadium, home of ...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa's FA Cup match against Liverpool will go ahead on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak that has led to the club's training ground being closed.

The third-round game was in doubt after Villa reported “a large number” of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday. There were more positive tests following checks on Thursday.

After another round of testing for COVID-19, Villa confirmed that the game will be played.

Villa's team for the game against Liverpool at Villa Park is set to be filled with players from the under-18s and under-23s squads.

Updated : 2021-01-08 20:34 GMT+08:00

