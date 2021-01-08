Taiwan accuses Hong Kong firm of illegal COVID mask production

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After an investigation into the unregistered manufacturing of surgical masks, the manager of a factory in Yilan County owned by a Hong Kong company was released on bail, reports said Friday (Jan. 8).

The company, Medicom Asia-Pacific Holdings Ltd., formed part of the national mask production team set up to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but its plant in the township of Wujie had installed an extra unlicensed production line, the Liberty Times reported.

On Thursday (Jan. 7) afternoon, about five cars arrived at the factory, carrying investigators who went on to raid the plant, according to an employee. They took away a considerable amount of files, prevented any masks from leaving the premises, and took about six managers away for questioning.

The factory manager, a man surnamed Chu (朱), was later freed on bail of NT$500,000 (US$17,800), while investigators impounded 1.9 million masks and searched for the location of other illegally produced masks, CNA reported.

