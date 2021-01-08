Alexa
Ajax signs striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 16:48
West Ham's Sebastien Haller, left, challenges for the ball with Everton's Mason Holgate during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton...

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch league leader Ajax announced Friday it has agreed to sign striker Sébastien Haller from West Ham for 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) in a move that will bolster the Amsterdam club's injury-hit front line.

Ajax said that the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international will sign a contract until June 30, 2025.

The transfer reunites Haller with Ajax coach Eric ten Hag, his former coach at Eredivisie team FC Utrecht, where he played for two and a half years.

Haller made 50 appearances for West Ham after his 2019 transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored 14 goals for the Hammers.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-08 17:31 GMT+08:00

