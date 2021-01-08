Alexa
Taiwan cracks down on post-quarantine dining ahead of Lunar New Year

Maximum fine of NT$300,000 for mass dining during self-health monitoring period

  234
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/08 17:15
People self-health monitoring for COVID should not attend large Lunar New Year dinners 

People self-health monitoring for COVID should not attend large Lunar New Year dinners  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Individuals supposed to be self-monitoring their health for signs of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be fined up to NT$300,000 (US$10,700) if they are caught dining with friends and family, the authorities announced ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, a popular period for large family get-togethers over food.

The measure by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) follows reports of people listed as self-monitoring their health showing up at New Year’s Eve concerts.

Those self-monitoring will be barred from attending large-scale dinners, get-togethers and mass events, and should avoid any other crowded locations, CNA reported.

Like other residents, they will be asked to wear masks during visits to convenience stores and supermarkets, but should stay away if it is difficult to maintain social distancing in those venues. In addition, they should not go out to restaurants to eat but stay at home for most meals, the CECC advised.

The seven-day period of health monitoring following the 14-day quarantine or isolation was introduced because some individuals with COVID can remain infectious for a longer period, the CECC said.

The Feb. 10-16 Lunar New Year holiday is likely to see many family dinners and trips across the country, while Taiwanese living overseas are expected to return in significant numbers.
self-health monitoring
CECC
COVID-19
coronavirus
infections
Lunar New Year

Updated : 2021-01-08 19:00 GMT+08:00

