Taiwan sees first ever negative population growth

Taiwan’s deaths outnumber births for first time since records began

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/08 16:48
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded a population decline for the first time in history, as the nation's deaths outnumbered births by nearly 10,000 in the last 12 months.

Ministry of the Interior (MOI) figures show there were 165,249 births and 173,156 deaths in Taiwan in 2020. The number of newborns was the lowest since records began, while the overall population dropped by 41,885 from a year earlier.

Birth rates are declining at an alarming rate, with the number of new births in 2020 down more than 7 percent from the previous year. During the same time, the number of deaths lowered slightly by 1.78 percent.

MOI pointed out that population changes due to natural and social causes were both in the minus column. It said the population decrease could be attributed to Taiwan's low fertility rate and more limited human interactions during the coronavirus pandemic, reported UDN.

In a report released in August 2020, the National Development Council also projected that Taiwan will become a super-aged society by 2025. It estimated that people over the age of 50 will account for half of Taiwan's population by 2034, reported Cnyes.
population decline
population growth
Taiwan population
birth rates
deaths
Ministry of Interior
population
National Development Council

Updated : 2021-01-08 17:30 GMT+08:00

