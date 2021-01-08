Taiwanese-American congresswoman hid during assault on Capitol

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American Congresswoman Grace Meng (孟昭文) barricaded herself inside her office with a mask on while the pro-Trump mob chanted outside her door at the Capitol, reports said Friday (Jan. 8).

The New York Democrat was one of many American legislators caught inside the building as Donald Trump supporters rampaged through the hallways trying to prevent candidate Joe Biden from being confirmed as president-elect.

“After five hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place,” Meng tweeted, adding she could now show her “DIY barricade and gas masks” to the public. She said it had been scary to hear the protesters chant “USA, USA” right outside her office door.

Meng told reporters she first heard of the intrusion on TV, and when she realized the rioters were close, she switched off the light and barricaded the door with a chair. She also tweeted and phoned her relatives to inform them about her precarious situation, the Liberty Times reported.