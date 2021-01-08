Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwanese-American congresswoman hid during assault on Capitol

New York Democrat Grace Meng spent 5 hours locked inside office and barricaded herself in

  143
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/08 16:01
Congresswoman Grace Meng hiding from the pro-Trump mob (Twitter, Grace Meng photo) 

Congresswoman Grace Meng hiding from the pro-Trump mob (Twitter, Grace Meng photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American Congresswoman Grace Meng (孟昭文) barricaded herself inside her office with a mask on while the pro-Trump mob chanted outside her door at the Capitol, reports said Friday (Jan. 8).

The New York Democrat was one of many American legislators caught inside the building as Donald Trump supporters rampaged through the hallways trying to prevent candidate Joe Biden from being confirmed as president-elect.

“After five hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place,” Meng tweeted, adding she could now show her “DIY barricade and gas masks” to the public. She said it had been scary to hear the protesters chant “USA, USA” right outside her office door.

Meng told reporters she first heard of the intrusion on TV, and when she realized the rioters were close, she switched off the light and barricaded the door with a chair. She also tweeted and phoned her relatives to inform them about her precarious situation, the Liberty Times reported.
riots
Trump
Capitol
Grace Meng
Congress

RELATED ARTICLES

Stocks climb, bonds fall after Democrats win Senate
Stocks climb, bonds fall after Democrats win Senate
2021/01/07 19:00
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
2021/01/07 17:19
After Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, Congress certifies Biden win
After Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, Congress certifies Biden win
2021/01/07 17:05
Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
2021/01/07 09:48
Trump signs order banning Alipay and 7 other Chinese apps
Trump signs order banning Alipay and 7 other Chinese apps
2021/01/06 15:45

Updated : 2021-01-08 17:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan