Japan still allows business visitors from Taiwan despite COVID emergency

Commuters in Tokyo Friday as new emergency measures take hold Commuters in Tokyo Friday as new emergency measures take hold (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even after declaring a one-month emergency for the Tokyo region to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Japan is still allowing visits by business people and students from 11 Asian countries including Taiwan, reports said Friday (Jan. 8).

Before Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide announced the emergency measures on Thursday (Jan. 7), it had been widely believed they would include a more extensive travel ban. However, business travelers and students wishing to visit Japan under a measure announced on Nov. 1 will still be allowed to do so, according to a Liberty Times report.

On Dec. 28, as mutant versions of the virus gained more prominence, Japan decided to stop travelers entering from countries other than the 11 mentioned on the list. The countries benefiting from the measure are Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, China, Hong Kong and Macau.

While there had been calls from inside Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party to issue a blanket travel ban, the government decided otherwise because such a ban would first need negotiations with each country involved and might also make it more difficult for Japanese business people to go on overseas business trips, the Liberty Times reported.