Activists call on Taiwan, world to do more to help besieged Hong Kong

Nathan Law says mass arrests show China 'closing down entirely the room for political expression and opposition activities'

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/01/08 18:43
Legislator Freddy Lim speaks in response to Jan. 6 mass arrests in Hong Kong under national security law. 

Legislator Freddy Lim speaks in response to Jan. 6 mass arrests in Hong Kong under national security law.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the arrest of 53 pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong Wednesday (Jan. 6), leaders from three concerned groups, two Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders in exile, and a Taiwanese legislator have called on Taiwan and other governments to do more to support Hong Kongers amid China's unprecedented assault on freedoms in the city and take substantive action to hold those responsible accountable.

Chiang Min-Yen (江旻諺), Secretary General of the Taiwan Citizen Front, called a press conference at a Legislative Yuan building Friday morning (Jan. 8), joined by Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強), convener of the think tank Economic Democracy Union; Taiwan Hong Kong Association Chairman Sang Pu (桑 普); and Freddy Lim (林昶佐), independent legislator and co-chair of the Taiwan Parliamentary Human Rights Commission. Hong Kong activists Nathan Law (羅冠聰) Sunny Cheung (張崑陽) also delivered remarks via videoconferencing.

The group issued demands for the release of those detained under the national security law, which the Hong Kong government has been using to target opposition voices since it came into force at the end of June. They also called on the European Parliament to reconsider the recently finalized EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, which many fear does not go far enough to address human rights and forced labor concerns.

Finally, they called on the Taiwanese legislature to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy clause.

Law, who currently resides in the U.K. said the mass arrests "sent a very alarming signal to the international community that the Chinese regime is arbitrarily arresting Hong Kong's political dissidents, and they're closing down entirely the room for political expression and opposition activities."

He stated that while many of those detained under the security law have been released on bail, they face a long, drawn-out legal process. He appealed to the international community to present a united front against the expansion of China's authoritarianism and "stand, shoulder to shoulder, to really defend our democratic values."

On the investment deal, he called on EU countries to revisit the deal in light of the ongoing human rights violations in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and elsewhere in China.

Sunny Cheung successfully ran in the primary election in June, which is now labeled seditious by Hong Kong authorities, and led to the arrest of 53 this week. He fled the country because after the national security law was imposed, "my personal security was threatened."

Cheung also urged the international community to do whatever it can to aid Hong Kong, including signing Magnitisky-style sanctions against violators of human rights there and adopting a political posture to signal to China that its crackdown on freedom and democracy will no longer be accepted.

Hong Kong activist Sunny Cheung (Taiwan News photo)

Sang Pu, Lai Chung-chiang, and Chiang Min-Yen (Taiwan News photo)
