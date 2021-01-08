Alexa
Mitchell scores 20 to lift San Diego St. over Nevada 65-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 13:49
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Mitchell had 20 points and 10 rebounds as San Diego State held Nevada scoreless over the final 2:16 for a 65-60 win on Thursday night.

Nathan Mensah added 16 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (8-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Trey Pulliam added 10 points. Mitchell and Mensah each made two free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Grant Sherfield had 22 points for the Wolf Pack (8-4, 3-2). Desmond Cambridge added 16 points.

Neither team shot well, San Diego State 41% and Nevada 37%

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-08 16:02 GMT+08:00

