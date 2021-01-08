Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Woman dies in suspected New Zealand shark attack

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 14:14
A woman prepares to lay flowers on a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand, Friday, Jan 8, 2021. A woman has died Thur...
Flowers are placed on a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand, Friday, Jan 8, 2021. A woman has died Thursday, Jan. 7,...
People walk near a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand, Friday, Jan 8, 2021. A woman has died Thursday, Jan. 7, in w...

A woman prepares to lay flowers on a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand, Friday, Jan 8, 2021. A woman has died Thur...

Flowers are placed on a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand, Friday, Jan 8, 2021. A woman has died Thursday, Jan. 7,...

People walk near a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand, Friday, Jan 8, 2021. A woman has died Thursday, Jan. 7, in w...

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A woman has died in what appears to be New Zealand’s first fatal shark attack in eight years, police said on Friday.

Emergency services responded late Thursday afternoon to reports of a woman “injured in the water,” at Waihi Beach, a popular tourist spot 153 kilometers (95 miles) drive southeast of Auckland, a police statement said.

“Indications are that she had been injured by a shark,” Police Inspector Dean Anderson said.

She was dragged from the water with leg wounds and attempts to resuscitate her on the beach failed, media reported.

A vacationing doctor joined paramedics, lifeguards and emergency services personnel in attempting to save the woman, Anderson said.

The woman, whose identify has not been made public, was scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Friday, Anderson said.

The last fatal shark attack in New Zealand was in February 2013 when a 46-year-old swimmer was mauled at Muriwai Beach, 41 kilometers (25 miles) west of Auckland.

Updated : 2021-01-08 16:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan