Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy

Woman poses for photo on bridge on Taipingshan. Woman poses for photo on bridge on Taipingshan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As six mountains in Taiwan saw significant snowfall on Friday (Jan. 8), Taiwanese flocked to the mountains to take their perfect winter wonderland photos.

A cold wave plunged south into Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 7) sending temperatures in central Taiwan and all areas north down to 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. The cold temperatures combined with moist air provided the optimal conditions for snow on at least six mountains in northern, northeastern, and central Taiwan, including Yangmingshan, Taipingshan, Hehuanshan, Lalashan, Jianshishan, and Xueshan.

Based on photos from snow enthusiasts, Yilan County's Taipingshan appears to have accumulated the most impressive amounts of snow. Photos show many snow bunnies and bears in Taipingshan's Luodong Forest District hamming it up for the camera in creative ways.

One man even proposed to his sweetheart on the snow swept mountain and she said "yes!"



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



She said yes! (CNA photo)