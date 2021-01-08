Alexa
Bonton scores 21, Washington State beats California 71-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 13:35
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Bonton made 7 of 11 shots and finished with 21 points, five rebounds and six assists to help Washington State beat California 71-60 on Thursday night.

Efe Abogidi added 12 points and nine rebounds and Noah Williams scored 11 points for the Cougars (9-1, 2-1 Pac-12). Abogidi made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and Bonton hit 2 of 4 from the arc.

Washington State used an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead at 51-36 on Williams’ layup with 12:14 left in the second half. The Golden Bears (5-7, 0-5) closed within seven when Jalen Celestine’s 3-pointer made it 65-58 with 1:09 left but got no closer.

Andre Kelly had 11 points, and Ryan Betley and Lars Thiemann added 10 points each for Cal.

The Bears’ leading scorer, Matt Bradley, missed his first full game after injuring his left ankle in the first half of Cal’s 73-64 loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

Washington State travels to Santa Cruz, California, to face Stanford and California hosts Washington both on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-01-08 16:01 GMT+08:00

