AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A police officer poses for a photo with members of the Network for the Rights of the Child in Mexico dressed as Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, wh... A police officer poses for a photo with members of the Network for the Rights of the Child in Mexico dressed as Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, who arrived at the National Palace to deliver "a gift", their annual report on the situation of the country's children, to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. In Mexico, it is customary for people to give gifts on the Jan. 6 religious holiday of Epiphany, celebrated as Three Kings Day, to commemorate the arrival of the Magi, or three wise men bearing gifts for the baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)