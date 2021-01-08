Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 13:01
Alejandra Paiz, a tourist from Guatemala who is visiting Mexico for the holidays with a friend and their respective sons, wears festive glasses as the...
A police officer poses for a photo with members of the Network for the Rights of the Child in Mexico dressed as Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, wh...
Seen through a balcony gate, the new president of Venezuela's National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez addresses newly sworn-in lawmakers as he is surrounded...
Maria Amelia, right, hugs her niece Flaviana Silva through a plastic barrier during a visit to the Casa Clara home for the elderly in Brasilia, Brazil...
Cemetery workers carry the remains of 89-year-old Abilio Ribeiro, who died of the new coronavirus, to bury at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in ...
City street sweepers Angelo Paz Soldan, right, Teodosia Tito, center, and Biviana Torres Aderiano, pose for a portrait in their uniforms and masks, am...
People play basketball at the Carlos Antonio Lopez park in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
A Guaricha performer dances in the annual New Year's celebration known as La Diablada Pillarena, in Pillaro, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. In the ...

JANAURY 1 -7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

