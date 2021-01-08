Alexa
Stevens scores 25 to lift Colorado St. past UNLV 74-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 12:26
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 25 points and made a pair of free throws with seven seconds left as Colorado State rallied from 13 down to spoil UNLV's Mountain West Conference opener 74-71 on Thursday night.

David Roddy had 18 points and scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left for Colorado State (7-2, 4-1), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Kendle Moore added 15 points. Dischon Thomas had 10 points.

The Rams trailed UNLV 59-46 with 8:52 left, making it their third straight game falling behind by a significant deficit. Colorado State set a school and Mountain West Conference record with a 26-point comeback for a 70-67 win over San Diego State on Saturday and erased 16 points out of a 29-point deficit before losing to the Aztecs 78-65 in the rematch on Monday night.

Bryce Hamilton had 23 points and six rebounds for the Rebels (1-5, 0-1). Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb Grill added 11 points.

Colorado State and UNLV will meet again in Fort Collins on Saturday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-08 14:29 GMT+08:00

