CIFI’s contracted sales grew significantly by 36% YoY to record high of RMB30.98 billion in December 2020

Full year contracted sales reached RMB231 billion, up approx. 15% YoY ; Achieved about 100.4% of full year sales target (RMB230 billion)
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 January 2021 -
- In December 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of approx. RMB30.98 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 36% (compared to December 2019). Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 2,204,300 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB14,100/sq.m. in December 2020.
- For the full year of 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of approx. RMB231 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 15%. Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 15,385,100 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB15,000/sq.m. in 2020.
- In 2020, the Group achieved approx. 100.4% of its 2020 full year contracted sales target of RMB230 billion
- In 2020, breakdowns of the Group's contracted sales were as follows:
|
By City
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Hangzhou
|
19.14
|
8.3%
|
Wenzhou
|
13.80
|
6.0%
|
Beijing
|
13.52
|
5.9%
|
Hefei
|
13.41
|
5.8%
|
Chongqing
|
11.04
|
4.8%
|
Suzhou
|
10.57
|
4.6%
|
Changsha
|
9.76
|
4.2%
|
Tianjin
|
9.11
|
3.9%
|
Wuhan
|
9.09
|
3.9%
|
Qingdao
|
8.15
|
3.5%
|
Shanghai
|
7.4
|
3.2%
|
Chengdu
|
7.39
|
3.2%
|
Jinan
|
7.03
|
3.0%
|
Wuxi
|
6.91
|
3.0%
|
Ningbo
|
5.56
|
2.4%
|
Foshan
|
5.02
|
2.2%
|
Changzhou
|
4.62
|
2.0%
|
Nanjing
|
4.47
|
1.9%
|
Fuzhou
|
3.73
|
1.6%
|
Shenyang
|
3.61
|
1.6%
|
Dongguan
|
3.56
|
1.5%
|
Jiaxing
|
3.26
|
1.4%
|
Taiyuan
|
3.22
|
1.4%
|
Linyi
|
2.90
|
1.3%
|
Huizhou
|
2.73
|
1.2%
|
Yantai
|
2.63
|
1.1%
|
Yinchuan
|
2.62
|
1.1%
|
Luoyang
|
2.59
|
1.1%
|
Shenzhen
|
2.55
|
1.1%
|
Jinhua
|
2.45
|
1.1%
|
Nanchang
|
2.14
|
0.9%
|
Taizhou
|
1.98
|
0.9%
|
Nanning
|
1.66
|
0.7%
|
Hong Kong
|
1.59
|
0.7%
|
Jiangmen
|
1.46
|
0.6%
|
Zhengzhou
|
1.44
|
0.6%
|
Wuhu
|
1.24
|
0.5%
|
Zhoushan
|
1.11
|
0.5%
|
Jining
|
1.09
|
0.5%
|
Others
|
15.45
|
6.7%
|
By Region
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Yangtze River Delta
|
101.19
|
43.8%
|
Pan Bohai Rim
|
52.93
|
22.9%
|
Central & Western Region
|
51.38
|
22.2%
|
Southern China Region
|
25.50
|
11.1%
Land Acquisition
- In December 2020, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group's Equity Interest
|
Intended Primary Use
|
Site Area
(sq.m.)
|
Total Planned GFA (Excluding Carpark) (sq.m.)
|
Group's Attributable Consideration (RMB)
|
Average
Land Cost (Excluding Carpark)
(RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Changsha
|
Yue Lu District, Bin Jiang New City, Yu Bong Project
|
100%
|
Residential, Commercial
|
94,400
|
424,800
|
3,738,270,000
|
8,800
|
Huai'an
|
Economic Development Zone, An Lan Road East Project
|
100%
|
Residential, Commercial
|
176,400
|
435,100
|
874,800,000
|
2,011
|
Chengdu
|
Xin Jin District, Xin Jin TOD Project
|
66%
|
Residential, Commercial
|
237,100
|
552,600
|
878,440,000
|
2,408
|
Guiyang
|
U Dang District, Bei Ya Road Project
|
51%
|
Residential
|
147,000
|
558,300
|
896,390,000
|
3,148
|
Urumqi
|
Shui Mo Gou District, Convention Centre, 476 mu Project
|
51%
|
Residential, Commercial
|
318,100
|
638,900
|
1,013,780,000
|
3,111
|
Wenzhou
|
Ban Dao Qi Bu District, Dong Tou County West, Zone B-09 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
147,500
|
427,900
|
1,125,000,000
|
5,259
Company News
- In December, CIFI signed syndicated loan facility agreements with several banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong, with an aggregate amount of US$362 million, comprising: (i) US$145 million 3.5-year certain term loan; and (ii) HK$1,688 million (equivalent to approximately US$217 million) 3.5-year certain term loan. The syndicated loans were first led by China CITIC Bank International and Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch. Participating banks also include CMB Wing Lung Bank, Tai Fung Bank, The Bank of East Asia and Chong Hing Bank.
- In December, the major shareholder, Lin's family, increased the equity stake in CIFI by two million shares. The average share price was HK$6.24 per share and the total consideration was HK$12.47 million. Up to now, the Lin's family together with the chairman of the board, Mr. Lin Zhong, increased the equity stake in CIFI by 64.9 million shares in total during the year for a total consideration of HK$413 million, demonstrating the major shareholder's full confidence in CIFI's long term development and potential appreciation of its share price.