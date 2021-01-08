Alexa
Jeremy Lin to sign deal with Warriors G League team

Lin previously played twice in the G League, with Reno and Erie

  213
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/08 12:39
Jeremy Lin (jlin7 Instagram photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After weeks of speculation and reports of almost-signed contracts, Jeremy Lin has signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors G League, or NBA minor league team.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lin will ink a deal with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League team, as he looks to return to the NBA. In October, reports said the Warriors were interested in picking up Lin as a backup point guard. He began his NBA career with Golden State during the 2010-11 season.

Nothing substantial materialized until December when the two sides were reportedly close to a deal, but Lin was unable to get a FIBA Letter of Clearance in time, so it looked like he would have to stay put in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The 2021 G League season will be held at the Disney World bubble in Orlando, with opening night slated to begin in early February, and the playoffs finishing in early March. Lin will have an opportunity during those games to possibly earn an NBA contract.

Lin last played for the NBA in 2019, and was a part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the championship that year, but unfortunately spent almost the entire playoffs on the bench. The Taiwanese-American player spent last year playing in China for the Beijing Ducks, where he averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

He averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists in 480 NBA games from 2010 to 2019. Lin is best known for a crazy scoring stretch when he was playing for the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season, which gave birth to the “Linsanity” craze.
Updated : 2021-01-08 14:27 GMT+08:00

