Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold wave blasts Taiwan, snow fell today (Jan. 8) on at least six mountains in northern, northeastern, and central Taiwan, including Yangmingshan, Taipingshan, Hehuanshan, Lalashan, Jianshishan, and Xueshan.

A cold wave plunged south into Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 7) sending temperatures in central Taiwan and all areas north down to 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. The cold temperatures combined with moist air provided the optimal conditions for snow in mountainous areas of central and northern Taiwan and WeatherRisk director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) predicted that snowfall was likely in seven counties and cities in the country on Friday.

Taipingshan



Taipingshan. (Luodong Forest District Office photo)

Temperatures on Taipingshan in Yilan county plummeted to the freezing point at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Snow was first reported falling on the mountain, which has an elevation of 1,900 meters at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday evening.

By this morning, 2 to 3 cm of snow had accumulated, with some areas reaching 5 cm. As of 8 a.m., the temperature was -2 degrees Celsius and the Luodong Forest District announced that only vehicles with snow chains will be allowed to enter the recreational area.



Taipingshan. (Luodong Forest District Office photo)

Yangmingshan

During a live broadcast from Yangmingshan's Datunshan, WeatherRisk reported that snow began to fall at 1 a.m. this morning. By 2 a.m., Datunshan Weather Station recorded 5 cm of snow and a temperature of -0.8 degrees Celsius.



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Dennis Tsai photo)

If moisture is sufficient and the temperatures remain low, snow is expected to continue to fall until this afternoon, but the probability of more snow in the evening is low. Members of the Facebook fan page for Yangmingshan, Discovering Yangmingshan (發現陽明山), reported that in some areas of the mountain, snow depth reached 10 cm.



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Dennis Tsai photo)

Xueshan

Xueshan, Taiwan's second-highest peak with an elevation of 3,886 meters began to see snow at 3 a.m. this morning, according to the Shei-Pa National Park Management Office. However, the snow was intermittent and there was not a large amount of accumulation. As of 8:45 a.m. this morning, Sanliujiu Lodge reported less than 1 cm of snow on the ground.



Xueshan. (Shei-Pa National Park Management Office photo)

Hehuanshan

At 4 a.m. this morning, snow began falling on Hehuanshan, 3,416-meter-high mountain, which straddles the borders of Nantou and Hualien counties, reported the CWB. By 5 a.m., snow accumulation had already reached 2 cm and by 11 a.m., 5 cm of snow was reported on the Wuling area of the mountain.



Hehanshan. (CNA photo)



Hehuanshan. (Hehuanshan Service Station photo)



Hehuanshan. (CNA photo) Hehuanshan. (CNA photo)



Jianshishan

From 3 to 4 a.m. this morning, snow began to fall on at the Yulao Pass in Jianshi Township in Hsinchu County and the temperature was -5 degrees Celsius. At about 8 a.m., there was approximately 3 cm of snow at the Yulao Lookout.



Jianshishan. (CNA photo)

In addition, the 18.5-kilometer mark of Hsichu County Route 60 is already covered in snow and ice. The prevent vehicle skidding, police have implemented traffic controls and as of publication, the road is still open to traffic.

Lalashan

Lalashan's at the border between Fuxing District in Taoyuan and Wulai District in Taipei and has an elevation of 2,000 meters. The Taoyuan City Department of Tourism reported that at 6 a.m. this morning, snow had started to fall on Lalashan.



Lalashan. (CNA photo)

Based on video footage taken by the Taiwan Forestry Bureau, snow and frost can be seen coating trees and roads on the mountain. The current temperature on the peak is zero degrees Celsius and much of the precipitation has turned into ice and visiting motorists must attach snow chains to their vehicles.



Lalashan. (Taoyuan City Department of Tourism photo)