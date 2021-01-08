Enjoy Half Price Hot Americanos from 7Café every Monday!

Start your week off with 50% off your caffeine boost. Plus, save money and the planet with our expanded Bring Your Own Tumbler programme.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 January 2021 - We always start each new year with the best of intentions but getting back into the swing of things after a long holiday break is not easy. But never fear, 7Café is here to kickstart your week (and year!) with an amazing discount offer each and every Monday until the end of February. We're also excited to share some news about our newly expanded Bring Your Own Tumbler programme. So, here are a couple of new year's resolutions we all can keep successfully -- let's save more and produce less waste in 2021!













Half Price Mondays at 7Café -- enjoy 50% off hot Americanos!

There's nothing better to fuel your week than a strong Monday coffee. To make sure you start your week off right, 7Café is offering 50% off a hot Americano every Monday for the month of January and February so you can enjoy a cup at the amazing price of 75¢ (Usual Price $1.50)!

All coffee on the 7Café menu is made using our special blend of 100% Arabica beans. The 7Café Americano is sure to give you a boost if your energy levels start to lag. The discount is available all day so you can save big on time and money, whether you need a caffeine hit before heading into work or are craving an afternoon pick-me-up!

Promotion dates are 4,11,18,25 January and 1,8,15,22 February respectively. Terms and conditions apply. Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other existing promotions or offers.

The Bring Your Own Tumbler programme is now even bigger and better!

7-Eleven is committed to a brighter future for its customers and the planet. In order to further reduce waste and continue our sustainability efforts, we have expanded the Bring Your Own Tumbler programme to include all reusable cups, not just the 7Café tumbler. Each time you bring your own cup or tumbler, you can enjoy 10¢ off your beverage at 7Café! So, let's cut down on waste and help safeguard our environment together.





About 7Café

7Café is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available anytime, anywhere at over 200 stores island-wide, 7Café is made using premium ingredients including our unique blend of 100% Arabica beans, quality fresh milk and cocoa powder. With 7Café, customers can enjoy quick, convenient, good quality and affordable freshly brewed coffee on the go.

The full store list where 7Café is available can be downloaded here:

https://www.7-eleven.com.sg/Offer





About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.





For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg.