No. 8 Wisconsin outlasts Indiana 80-73 in double overtime

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin to an 80-73 victory over Indiana on Thursday night.

Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.

The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Aljami Durham added 15, Jerome Hunter had 12 and Rob Phinisee 10 for the Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3).

Jackson-Davis, who entered the night averaging 20.3 points, scored 16 in the second half. But he had only one point in the extra sessions.

Durham made a layup and free throw to complete a three-point play and put Indiana ahead at 69-67 with 27 seconds left in the first overtime.

Trice hit a step-back jumper with 7.7 seconds left to tie the game.

The Hoosiers failed to get a shot attempt in the closing seconds as Wisconsin’s Brad Davison forced a jump ball.

Davison's 3-point attempt rolled off the rim at the buzzer in regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers fed the ball inside throughout the game to stay in contention. They scored 44 points in the paint.

Wisconsin: Trice has shown time and again that he can come through in clutch situations. Trice hit a floater in the lane to tie the game at 61 with 21 seconds left in regulation. He had a jumper with 1:42 left in the second overtime to give the Badgers a 79-70 lead.

UP NEXT

Indiana begins a two-game road swing with a game at Nebraska on Sunday.

Wisconsin plays at No. 10 Michigan on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25