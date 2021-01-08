Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas Rio Grande Valley tops St. Mary's (TX) 96-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 10:48
Texas Rio Grande Valley tops St. Mary's (TX) 96-67

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — LaQuan Butler had a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a career-best four 3's, and Texas Rio Grande Valley easily defeated St. Mary’s (TX) 96-67 on Thursday night.

Sean Rhea had 13 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-3), off to its best start since the 2004-05 team started 7-3. Marek Nelson added 12 points. Uche Dibiamaka had 11 points.

Tyler Caron had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Rattlers. Miles McDougal added 12 points. Caleb Jordan had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-08 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday