Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Muszynski scores 26 to lead Belmont past SE Missouri 77-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 10:37
Muszynski scores 26 to lead Belmont past SE Missouri 77-66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had a season-high 26 points as Belmont extended its monthlong winning streak to eight games, beating Southeast Missouri 77-66 on Thursday night.

Luke Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (11-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference). JaCobi Wood added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds, five assists and eight points.

Nana Akenten scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Redhawks (3-7, 1-3). Jordan Love added 12 points and six assists. Nygal Russell had six rebounds.

Akenten hit two free throws, pulling Southeast Missouri to within 64-62 with 3:22 remaining but Muszynski scored seven points in the last 2:37 to ice it.

Belmont scored 19 points off 15 Redhawks turnovers

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-08 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday