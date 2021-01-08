Alexa
Flowers lifts LIU-Brooklyn past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-75

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 10:47
NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 21 points, including a pair of free throws with nine seconds left, as Long Island-Brooklyn narrowly defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-75 on Thursday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 15 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Tre Wood added 14 points. Eral Penn had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 19 points for the Red Flash (1-5, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Myles Thompson added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Maxwell Land had 11 points.

The teams will meet up again in New York on Friday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

