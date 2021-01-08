US ambassador to UN will visit Taiwan next week

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft will visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15 for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the U.S. Mission to the U.N. (USUN) said Thursday (Jan. 7).

On Wednesday (Jan. 6), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Craft will make a trip to Taiwan soon, without giving a specific date. However, since the incoming Joe Biden administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, the trip would have to occur in the next two weeks.

In a statement released Thursday, USUN confirmed Craft's visit and said it will take place Jan. 13-15. It said the trip will reinforce Washington's support for "Taiwan's international space in accord with the U.S. one-China policy guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-PRC joint communiques, and the Six Assurances to Taiwan."

Meanwhile, Craft is scheduled to deliver a speech on Jan. 14 at the Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs, according to USUN. She will cover topics ranging from Taiwan's global contributions to the importance of its inclusion in international organizations.

Since she was sworn in on Sept. 10, 2019, Craft has been a strong advocate for Taiwan. In September last year, she had a meeting, which she described as "historic," with Taiwan's top official in New York, Li Kuang-chang (李光章), in an effort to strengthen bilateral ties.