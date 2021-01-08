Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US ambassador to UN will visit Taiwan next week

Kelly Craft to stay in Taiwan for three days and reinforce Washington's support for 'Taiwan's international space'

  257
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/08 11:27
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft. 

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft will visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15 for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the U.S. Mission to the U.N. (USUN) said Thursday (Jan. 7).

On Wednesday (Jan. 6), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Craft will make a trip to Taiwan soon, without giving a specific date. However, since the incoming Joe Biden administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, the trip would have to occur in the next two weeks.

In a statement released Thursday, USUN confirmed Craft's visit and said it will take place Jan. 13-15. It said the trip will reinforce Washington's support for "Taiwan's international space in accord with the U.S. one-China policy guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-PRC joint communiques, and the Six Assurances to Taiwan."

Meanwhile, Craft is scheduled to deliver a speech on Jan. 14 at the Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs, according to USUN. She will cover topics ranging from Taiwan's global contributions to the importance of its inclusion in international organizations.

Since she was sworn in on Sept. 10, 2019, Craft has been a strong advocate for Taiwan. In September last year, she had a meeting, which she described as "historic," with Taiwan's top official in New York, Li Kuang-chang (李光章), in an effort to strengthen bilateral ties.
Kelly Craft
US ambassador to UN
UN
Taiwan visit
US-Taiwan relations
Mike Pompeo
USUN

RELATED ARTICLES

Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
2021/01/07 14:34
Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill with pro-Taiwan provisions
Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill with pro-Taiwan provisions
2021/01/02 11:03
A New Year's Taiwan wish list for President Biden: William Stanton
A New Year's Taiwan wish list for President Biden: William Stanton
2020/12/29 17:17
US congressmen call for name change to Taiwan's representative office
US congressmen call for name change to Taiwan's representative office
2020/12/18 15:28
Guam governor plans Taiwan visit to discuss travel bubble
Guam governor plans Taiwan visit to discuss travel bubble
2020/12/18 12:06

Updated : 2021-01-08 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday