Taiwan president congratulates Biden after US Congress ratifies victory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday evening (Jan. 7) congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on becoming the next U.S. head of state after Congress certified the victory of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Nov. 3 election.

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Thursday Joe Biden had won the presidency hours after supporters of incumbent Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building, disrupting a Congressional session. The chaos led to five deaths, including a police officer.

The Presidential Office issued a statement on Thursday evening congratulating the Democratic Party on its victory. Nevertheless, as world leaders expressed shock over a pro-Trump rally turning into a riot, Tsai did not comment.

"On behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, President Tsai expressed sincere congratulations on Joe Biden being elected as the next president of the United States and Kamala Harris as the next vice president of the United States,” said Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵). Tsai extends her best wishes to the incoming Biden administration and looks forward to further strengthening the Taiwan-U.S. relationship, according to Chang.

Chang said bilateral partnerships for politics, the economy, and security have improved over the last few years through joint efforts. Taiwan will continue working with the U.S. to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, he added.