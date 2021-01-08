Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawkins carries St Francis (BKN) past Mount St Mary's 70-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 09:42
Hawkins carries St Francis (BKN) past Mount St Mary's 70-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins had 23 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) beat Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Thursday.

Unique McLean had 13 points for St. Francis (3-3, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 11 points and Yaradyah Evans had seven rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 17 points for the Mountaineers (2-4, 1-1). Malik Jefferson added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Mezie Offurum also had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-08 11:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday