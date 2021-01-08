Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold wave in Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 7) saw 5 centimeters of snow recorded on Taipei's Yangmingshan this morning (Jan. 8).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the temperature on Yangmingshan's Datunshan plummeted to -0.8 degrees Celsius by 1 a.m. Friday. This attracted many people to flock to the mountain in anticipation of snow.

During a live broadcast from Yangmingshan's Datunshan, WeatherRisk reported that snow began to fall at 1 a.m. this morning. By 2 a.m., Datunshan Weather Station recorded 5 cm of snow and a temperature of -0.8 degrees Celsius.

According to WeatherRisk, this wave of snow in northern Taiwan is falling at elevations of between 800 and 1,000 meters. If moisture is sufficient and the temperatures remain low, snow is expected to continue to fall until this afternoon, but the probability of more snow in the evening is low.

Members of the Facebook fan page for Yangmingshan, Discovering Yangmingshan (發現陽明山), reported that in some areas of the mountain, snow depth reached 10 cm.

Police stated that there is ice on Bailaka Road and the first phase of traffic controls has been implemented at the intersection of Yangjin Highway and Bailaka Road. Vehicles without snow chains attached to the tires are not permitted to enter this section of the mountain.



(WeatherRisk photo)



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Ho Kai photo)



(CNA photo)



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Dennis Tsai photo)



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Dennis Tsai photo)



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Dennis Tsai photo)



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Dennis Tsai photo)



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member Dennis Tsai photo)



(Facebook, Discovering Yangmingshan member 白陞彬 photo)

WeatherRisk broadcast showing snow falling on Yangmingshan.

Video of the parking lot at Datun Nature Park

Video of Datun Nature Park.