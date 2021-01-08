AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jap... Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Japan has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three nearby areas as coronavirus cases continued to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)

Migrant workers and their families ride in the back of a truck as they wait to be admitted to a field hospital for COVID-19 patents, Monday, Jan. 4, 2... Migrant workers and their families ride in the back of a truck as they wait to be admitted to a field hospital for COVID-19 patents, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand reported on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, over 500 new coronavirus cases, most of them migrant workers who already were isolated, and the government said it was tightening movements of people around the country. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

A man rides a cycle on a road enveloped by dense fog on a cold morning on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qad... A man rides a cycle on a road enveloped by dense fog on a cold morning on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rush into a train carriage during a morning rush hour at a subway station in B... Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rush into a train carriage during a morning rush hour at a subway station in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A boy skates in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Thailand's government announced new measures Thursday, including partial lockdowns with str... A boy skates in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Thailand's government announced new measures Thursday, including partial lockdowns with strict travel restrictions in some areas. Schools, bars, gambling parlors and other public gathering places have been closed. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Relatives grieve over the body of Satpal Singh, a goldsmith, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Singh, was shot dead by uni... Relatives grieve over the body of Satpal Singh, a goldsmith, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday evening police said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

A child reacts as a a Siberian gulls rests on her head, on a boat on the River Ganga in Varanasi, India. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. These migratory gull... A child reacts as a a Siberian gulls rests on her head, on a boat on the River Ganga in Varanasi, India. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. These migratory gulls arrive in the month of October and stay till the month of March. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A medical worker in a booth tries to warm her hands under an electric heater at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2... A medical worker in a booth tries to warm her hands under an electric heater at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

An Indian boy plays with sands on the banks of the river Brahmaputra as people gather to celebrate the New Year in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 202... An Indian boy plays with sands on the banks of the river Brahmaputra as people gather to celebrate the New Year in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Cars run in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday... Cars run in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A Chinese woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus holds incense as she offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at... A Chinese woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus holds incense as she offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. President Xi Jinping said in a New Year address that China has made major progress in developing its economy and eradicating rural poverty over the past year despite the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Jan. 1-7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

