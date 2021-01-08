Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/08 08:59
A Chinese woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus holds incense as she offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at...
Cars run in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday...
An Indian boy plays with sands on the banks of the river Brahmaputra as people gather to celebrate the New Year in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 202...
A medical worker in a booth tries to warm her hands under an electric heater at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2...
A child reacts as a a Siberian gulls rests on her head, on a boat on the River Ganga in Varanasi, India. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. These migratory gull...
Relatives grieve over the body of Satpal Singh, a goldsmith, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Singh, was shot dead by uni...
A boy skates in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Thailand's government announced new measures Thursday, including partial lockdowns with str...
Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rush into a train carriage during a morning rush hour at a subway station in B...
A man rides a cycle on a road enveloped by dense fog on a cold morning on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qad...
Migrant workers and their families ride in the back of a truck as they wait to be admitted to a field hospital for COVID-19 patents, Monday, Jan. 4, 2...
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jap...

A Chinese woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus holds incense as she offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at...

Cars run in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday...

An Indian boy plays with sands on the banks of the river Brahmaputra as people gather to celebrate the New Year in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 202...

A medical worker in a booth tries to warm her hands under an electric heater at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2...

A child reacts as a a Siberian gulls rests on her head, on a boat on the River Ganga in Varanasi, India. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. These migratory gull...

Relatives grieve over the body of Satpal Singh, a goldsmith, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Singh, was shot dead by uni...

A boy skates in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Thailand's government announced new measures Thursday, including partial lockdowns with str...

Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rush into a train carriage during a morning rush hour at a subway station in B...

A man rides a cycle on a road enveloped by dense fog on a cold morning on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qad...

Migrant workers and their families ride in the back of a truck as they wait to be admitted to a field hospital for COVID-19 patents, Monday, Jan. 4, 2...

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jap...

Jan. 1-7, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-01-08 11:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday