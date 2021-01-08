Alexa
Sugano fails to sign with major league team by deadline

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 06:31
NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano failed to agree to a contract with a major league team by Thursday's 5 p.m. EST deadline.

A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano had been posted by the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Central League on Dec. 8.

Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137 1/3 innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.

Sugano started for Japan against the United States in the semifinal of the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He did not get a decision in the Americans’ 2-1 win, allowing an unearned run and three hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Under the posting agreement, the fee would have been 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million.

Updated : 2021-01-08 08:25 GMT+08:00

