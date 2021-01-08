Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Plug Power, DXC rise; Bed Bath & Beyond, Acuity Brands fall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 05:29
Plug Power, DXC rise; Bed Bath & Beyond, Acuity Brands fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Constellation Brands, up $5.15 to $228.87

The wine, liquor and beer company reported strong third-quarter profits and revenue.

Plug Power, up $12.29 to $47.29

SK Group is making a $1.5 billion investment in the hydrogen fuel cell company.

T-Mobile US, up $1.66 to $133.19

The wireless service provider gave investors an encouraging update on customer growth.

DXC Technology, up $2.46 to $28.91

French consulting group Atos is interested in buying the information technology services company.

Cigna, up $11.07 to $220.50

The health services company instituted a dividend and said it would spend at least $2 billion in stock repurchases in the first quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, down $2.30 to $18.73

The home goods retailer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Acuity Brands, down $7.04 to $121.26

The lighting maker said lower volume and renovation activity weighed on some of its sales in the fiscal first-quarter.

Albemarle, up $8.90 to $184.00

The specialty chemicals company will expand capacity at a lithium production facility in Nevada as global demand for electric vehicles grows.

Updated : 2021-01-08 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday