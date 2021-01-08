Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Calgary eyes freestyle, snowboard worlds but needs health OK

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 05:04
Calgary eyes freestyle, snowboard worlds but needs health OK

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary wants to host the world freestyle ski and snowboard championships next month, if public health authorities approve.

Calgary would be a substitute site. The world championships were scheduled for Feb. 18-28 in China but were canceled because of the pandemic.

The international governing body of skiing and snowboard has Calgary tentatively scheduled as host from Feb. 24 to March 11. But the federal, provincial and municipal governments have yet to give the green light.

Initial plans for World Cup freestyle and snowboard “bubbles” at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park in the coming weeks have now pivoted to a possible world championship.

Halfpipe, slopestyle and big air in both freestyle skiing and snowboard, as well as freestyle moguls and aerials, would draw nearly 500 athletes to Canada Olympic Park.

Canada last hosted the world freestyle ski championship in Whistler, British Columbia, in 2001 and the world snowboard championship in 2013 in Stoneham, Quebec.

Updated : 2021-01-08 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday