No. 9 UCLA postpones Friday's game vs. Colorado

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 04:12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ninth-ranked UCLA will not play Friday's game against Colorado because the Bruins do not have enough healthy players.

Coach Cori Close said the Bruins will not meet the Pac-12 Conference's minimum of seven healthy scholarship players ahead of the game. UCLA is hoping to reschedule the game for later in the season.

The Bruins have had a limited roster all season, suiting only eight players. Freshmen Izzy Anstey and Gemma Potter remain in Australia due to pandemic travel restrictions and sophomore Brynn Masikewich is rehabbing an injury in Canada. Junior Chantel Horvat has been sidelined nearly a month due to an ankle injury.

UCLA (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12) is coming off a 73-71 victory at No. 11 Oregon last Sunday. Its game against Utah on Sunday remains scheduled to be played.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-08 05:23 GMT+08:00

