Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine: Few masks for Christmas, despite virus pressure

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 03:56
An ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, plays a violin as others, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, sing a ko...
Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village o...
Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar...
Children dressed as angels follow a girl, dressed in a Ukrainian folk costume as they sing Christmas carols to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village ...
Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar...
A local woman drinks an alcohol while an ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, left, plays a violin as others, all wea...
People dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orth...
Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes sing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of P...
Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes hold a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark...
Ethnic Hutsul men, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, collect money during the Orthodox Chri...

An ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, plays a violin as others, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, sing a ko...

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village o...

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar...

Children dressed as angels follow a girl, dressed in a Ukrainian folk costume as they sing Christmas carols to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village ...

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar...

A local woman drinks an alcohol while an ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, left, plays a violin as others, all wea...

People dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orth...

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes sing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of P...

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes hold a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark...

Ethnic Hutsul men, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, collect money during the Orthodox Chri...

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Although Ukraine is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has inundated its overburdened medical system with patients, Thursday's Orthodox Christmas celebrations occurred widely without masks or social distancing.

In the mountain village of Iltsy, unmasked worshippers crowded a small church, where they kissed icons and later stood close together outside to watch a procession of musicians.

In the days between New Year's and Christmas, the main streets of the city of Lviv were full of celebrants, many having hot drinks outdoors and watching the passing promenade.

The country of 42 million is recording about 9,000 new COVID-19 infections a day; more than 19,500 people have died.

Ukraine will impose a wide-ranging lockdown beginning Friday, closing schools and entertainment venues and restaurant table service through Jan. 25.

But in the eyes of many, the move is disturbingly late in coming.

“Preventive and quarantine measures were necessary to prevent mass gathering of people. This hasn’t been done,” said Borys Ribun, chief of the pathology bureau in Lviv. “So I think there will be consequences”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-01-08 05:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday