Ukraine: Few masks for Christmas, despite virus pressure

Ethnic Hutsul men, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, collect money during the Orthodox Chri... Ethnic Hutsul men, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, collect money during the Orthodox Christmas celebration near the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region of Western Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Although Ukraine is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has inundated its overburdened medical system with patients, Orthodox Christmas celebrations on Thursday occurred widely without masks or social distancing. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes hold a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark... Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes hold a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes sing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of P... Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes sing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orth... People dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A local woman drinks an alcohol while an ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, left, plays a violin as others, all wea... A local woman drinks an alcohol while an ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, left, plays a violin as others, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, sing a kolyada song during the Orthodox Christmas celebration near the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region of Western Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar... Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Children dressed as angels follow a girl, dressed in a Ukrainian folk costume as they sing Christmas carols to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village ... Children dressed as angels follow a girl, dressed in a Ukrainian folk costume as they sing Christmas carols to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar... Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village o... Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

An ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, plays a violin as others, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, sing a ko... An ethnic Hutsul man, an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine, plays a violin as others, all wearing traditional colorful clothes, sing a kolyada song during the Orthodox Christmas celebration near the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region of Western Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Although Ukraine is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has inundated its overburdened medical system with patients, Thursday's Orthodox Christmas celebrations occurred widely without masks or social distancing.

In the mountain village of Iltsy, unmasked worshippers crowded a small church, where they kissed icons and later stood close together outside to watch a procession of musicians.

In the days between New Year's and Christmas, the main streets of the city of Lviv were full of celebrants, many having hot drinks outdoors and watching the passing promenade.

The country of 42 million is recording about 9,000 new COVID-19 infections a day; more than 19,500 people have died.

Ukraine will impose a wide-ranging lockdown beginning Friday, closing schools and entertainment venues and restaurant table service through Jan. 25.

But in the eyes of many, the move is disturbingly late in coming.

“Preventive and quarantine measures were necessary to prevent mass gathering of people. This hasn’t been done,” said Borys Ribun, chief of the pathology bureau in Lviv. “So I think there will be consequences”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak