AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 03:58
People cross a road in a snow covered landscape in Oberhof, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Pilgrims look on during a Mass service for Ethiopian Christmas at the Bale-wold Church, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mu...
An advertisement shows the word "Hope" watched over by a statue of Eros, the winged Greek god of love, at Piccadilly Circus in London, Wednesday, Jan....
Police in riot gear clash with students of Bogazici University, in Istanbul, Monday, Jan 4, 2021. Students protested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ...
A priest blesses people wearing face masks and their horses during Epiphany celebrations in a field outside the village of Facaeni, on the Danube rive...
Dozens of residents of the mountain town of Kalofer, central Bulgaria, clad in traditional clothing, stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving natio...
A person walks with an umbrella in light rain in the City of London financial district in London, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, on the first morning of En...
A state health worker, left, prepares a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for residents waiting in a hall at the San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, aroun...
Students sit in the Concodia Primary school in Mombasa County, Kenya, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as schools re-opened after a nine month break due to the C...
An actor dressed as Santa Claus and wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus infection speaks with a boy during the New Year celebration in ...
Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar...
Fireworks light the sky during the New Year's celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Germany is entering 2021 in ...

JAN. 1 - 7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-01-08 05:22 GMT+08:00

