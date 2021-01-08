AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Fireworks light the sky during the New Year's celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Germany is entering 2021 in ... Fireworks light the sky during the New Year's celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Germany is entering 2021 in a lockdown that appears certain to be extended beyond its current Jan. 10 end date, with new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 remaining at worryingly high levels. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mar... Children dressed in Ukrainian folk costumes carry a symbol of the Bethlehem Star singing Christmas carols as they traditionally visit neighbors to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

An actor dressed as Santa Claus and wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus infection speaks with a boy during the New Year celebration in ... An actor dressed as Santa Claus and wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus infection speaks with a boy during the New Year celebration in a shopping mall in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Students sit in the Concodia Primary school in Mombasa County, Kenya, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as schools re-opened after a nine month break due to the C... Students sit in the Concodia Primary school in Mombasa County, Kenya, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as schools re-opened after a nine month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All primary and secondary schools in the country were reopened in congested classes despite efforts by the national government to have fulfilled their promises of having new desks and new classes to avoid the social distance calamity which could cause the spread of the pandemic in schools. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu)

A state health worker, left, prepares a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for residents waiting in a hall at the San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, aroun... A state health worker, left, prepares a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for residents waiting in a hall at the San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, around 38 kilometers (23 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 7. 2021. Spain plans to receive over 4.5 million doses of the vaccine over the next three months, enough it says to immunize just over 2.2 million people. The government estimates that this first phase will be enough to cover nursing home residents and workers, followed by health workers in general and people with disabilities. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A person walks with an umbrella in light rain in the City of London financial district in London, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, on the first morning of En... A person walks with an umbrella in light rain in the City of London financial district in London, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, on the first morning of England entering a third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced a tough new stay-at-home order, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Dozens of residents of the mountain town of Kalofer, central Bulgaria, clad in traditional clothing, stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving natio... Dozens of residents of the mountain town of Kalofer, central Bulgaria, clad in traditional clothing, stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving national flags to recover a crucifix cast by a priest in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

A priest blesses people wearing face masks and their horses during Epiphany celebrations in a field outside the village of Facaeni, on the Danube rive... A priest blesses people wearing face masks and their horses during Epiphany celebrations in a field outside the village of Facaeni, on the Danube river banks, southern Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local traditions which usually include the throwing of a wooden cross in the Danube river that swimmers compete to retrieve after, blessing horses with holy water and a horse race, were drastically reduced by local authorities. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Police in riot gear clash with students of Bogazici University, in Istanbul, Monday, Jan 4, 2021. Students protested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ... Police in riot gear clash with students of Bogazici University, in Istanbul, Monday, Jan 4, 2021. Students protested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a figure with ties to his ruling party as rector to one of Turkey's most prestigious universities. (AP Photo/Zeynep Kuray)

An advertisement shows the word "Hope" watched over by a statue of Eros, the winged Greek god of love, at Piccadilly Circus in London, Wednesday, Jan.... An advertisement shows the word "Hope" watched over by a statue of Eros, the winged Greek god of love, at Piccadilly Circus in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pilgrims look on during a Mass service for Ethiopian Christmas at the Bale-wold Church, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mu... Pilgrims look on during a Mass service for Ethiopian Christmas at the Bale-wold Church, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

People cross a road in a snow covered landscape in Oberhof, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) People cross a road in a snow covered landscape in Oberhof, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

JAN. 1 - 7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

