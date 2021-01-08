Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Panthers have now interviewed 11 candidates for GM opening

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/08 04:10
Panthers have now interviewed 11 candidates for GM opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have interviewed five more candidates for their vacant general manager position in the last two days, bringing the total number of front office executives interviewed to 11.

As of this point, there doesn’t appear to be a leading candidate.

Carolina on Thursday interviewed Kansas City director of football administration Brandt Tilis and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. That came after the team interviewed Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week the Panthers interviewed Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Saints assistant GM and college scouting director Jeff Ireland, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and former Giants GM Jerry Reese.

Caserio has since been hired by the Texans as their new general manager.

The Panthers are looking to replace Marty Hurney, who was fired in December.

Tilis has been with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs since 2010, working mostly on the contract side of things, while Peters played for Panthers coach Matt Rhule when both were at UCLA.

Panthers owner David Tepper said he has no timetable for making a hire.

Updated : 2021-01-08 05:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday