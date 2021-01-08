Alexa
Parma rehires D'Aversa as coach after firing Liverani

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08
Atalanta's Robin Gosens celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and...

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Parma rehired former coach Roberto D’Aversa on Thursday to replace the fired Fabio Liverani.

The 45-year-old D’Aversa was himself fired from Parma in August, with the club citing a lack of unity and cohesion.

D’Aversa had been in charge of Parma for four years, guiding the team to back-to-back promotions from the third division into Serie A.

Under D’Aversa, Parma finished 14th in his first season coaching in the top flight and 11th last year.

The club is currently in the relegation zone after four successive losses. The latest was a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta on Wednesday.

Liverani won just two of his 16 matches in charge, losing eight of them.

It is the third coaching change in Serie A this season. Fiorentina and Genoa also fired their coaches.

