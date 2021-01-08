Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McKenzie transfers from Philadelphia to Belgium’s Genk

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 00:41
McKenzie transfers from Philadelphia to Belgium’s Genk

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union have transferred central defender Mark McKenzie to Belgium’s Genk.

The Union said Thursday the transfer fee was for multimillion dollars but did not specify the amount.

McKenzie, 21, made his Union debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut last Feb. 1 against Panama. He has two appearances for the national team.

“We are very proud of Mark and his achievements over his three professional seasons with the Union and during his time at our academy,” Union owner Jay Sugarman said in a statement. “Player development, specifically within our academy and youth organizations, is a core pillar of our long-term strategy and Mark’s journey is one we hope will inspire many others in our academy pipeline.”

Born in New York City, McKenzie moved at age 5 to Bear, Delaware. He spent one season at Wake Forest, then signed with Philadelphia in January 2018.

“Mark has been a reliable and skilled center back, one of the best defenders in our league this year,” Union coach Jim Curtin said in a statement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-08 02:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan