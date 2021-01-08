Alexa
Maine salmon product company denies claims in lawsuit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/08 00:33
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based smoked salmon producer is defending itself against claims that its products are not sustainably produced.

A New York resident alleged in a lawsuit that Ducktrap River of Maine does not use sustainable practices despite the labels affixed to the company's salmon products.

Mowi ASA, a Norwegian company that operates Ducktrap through a subsidiary, denied the allegations in a statement, saying its products are “sustainably and responsibly sourced.”

“Following a rigorous certification process, Mowi has been recognized to abide by industry best practices for sustainable aquaculture," the company said.

The lawsuit seeks class action status and unspecified damages, which could increase if a court found that the company willfully misled consumers.

The lawsuit argues that industrial fish farming endangers public health, causes animal suffering and environmental damages.

Updated : 2021-01-08 02:19 GMT+08:00

