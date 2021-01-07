Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Activists: Fire on truck at Syria-Jordan border crossing

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 23:38
Activists: Fire on truck at Syria-Jordan border crossing

BEIRUT (AP) — A huge fire erupted in a truck at a border crossing between Syria and Jordan on Thursday, Syrian opposition activists said. There was no immediate information about what caused the blaze or whether there were any casualties.

According to activists, the truck was carrying flammable paints.

The Nassib border crossing with Jordan was reopened in 2018, months after it fell under Syrian government control. Syrian rebels had seized the crossing in 2015, severing a lifeline for the government in Damascus and disrupting a major trade route linking Syria and Jordan, Lebanon and the oil-rich Gulf countries.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group with activists on the ground, and Daraa 24, an activist collective, said thick black billowed from the area.

The Observatory’s chief Rami Abdurrahman said the blaze might have been an accident and was apparently not caused by explosives.

Syrian state media did not report on the incident and there was no immediate word from Jordan.

Updated : 2021-01-08 00:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Travel film for Taiwanese city receives more than 1 million views
Travel film for Taiwanese city receives more than 1 million views