Tennis pro Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 23:45
LONDON (AP) — Top 30 tennis pro Dayana Yastremska was provisionally suspended for failing an out-of-competition doping test, the International Tennis Federation announced Thursday.

Yastremska, a 20-year-old Ukrainian, tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

A punishment would not be decided until after a full hearing. The ITF said Yastremska has a right to appeal, but has not yet done so.

Yastremska reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in January 2020, and her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019.

She has won three WTA singles titles.

Yastremska provided a urine sample in November that was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency laboratory in Montreal, the ITF said.

Updated : 2021-01-08 00:50 GMT+08:00

