ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 11 8 3 0 0 16 50 28
South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15
Orlando 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 28
Greenville 8 3 3 1 1 8 22 28
Jacksonville 9 2 6 1 0 5 17 33
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20
Wheeling 8 2 3 3 0 7 23 28
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 9 6 3 0 0 12 33 24
Wichita 6 4 1 1 0 9 25 18
Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16
Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22
Kansas City 6 1 3 1 1 4 18 24
Rapid City 8 2 6 0 0 4 23 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Wheeling 5, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Jacksonville 1

Rapid City 3, Allen 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-08 00:48 GMT+08:00

